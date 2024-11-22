Clarus Group Inc. Acquires 1,684 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Shares of AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

