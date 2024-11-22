Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $215.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.77.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

