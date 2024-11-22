Concord Asset Management LLC VA Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 132,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% during the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

JPM stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.25 and a 200-day moving average of $211.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $690.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.