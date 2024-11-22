Contrasting Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Future FinTech Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.81 million 1.43 -$3.67 million ($0.37) -2.50 Future FinTech Group $34.87 million 0.25 -$33.65 million N/A N/A

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -77.71% -87.11% -35.31% Future FinTech Group -202.73% -94.27% -65.12%

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senmiao Technology beats Future FinTech Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

