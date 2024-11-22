Critical Survey: MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) versus Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Asset Entities shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of MMTec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Asset Entities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MMTec has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asset Entities has a beta of 8.36, meaning that its stock price is 736% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Asset Entities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Asset Entities -1,150.80% -252.93% -226.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $870,000.00 30.13 $48.96 million N/A N/A Asset Entities $280,000.00 6.87 -$4.93 million ($1.94) -0.32

MMTec has higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities.

Summary

MMTec beats Asset Entities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

