Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:DEO opened at $118.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

