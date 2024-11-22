Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.94. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

