Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $309.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

