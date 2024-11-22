Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

