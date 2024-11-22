Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

