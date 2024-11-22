Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after acquiring an additional 548,402 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,119,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,962,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $98.63 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

