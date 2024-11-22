Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Entergy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $151.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,444.48. The trade was a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,040. This represents a 50.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $166.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

