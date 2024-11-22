Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

AAP opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.53). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

