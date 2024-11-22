Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $128.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.59 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.69.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

