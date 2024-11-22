Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $281.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $209.60 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.