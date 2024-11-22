Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $591.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $456.83 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.13 and a 200-day moving average of $556.52.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

