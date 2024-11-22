Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

