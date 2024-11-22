Financial Comparison: Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) versus United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archon has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.85% -76.13% 9.11% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.81 $234.20 million $3.99 14.27 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Archon”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and Archon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 3 6 0 2.50 Archon 0 0 0 0 0.00

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Archon.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Archon on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

