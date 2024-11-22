First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 465,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $2,669,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. This represents a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

