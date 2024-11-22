First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 388,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $990.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

