First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.