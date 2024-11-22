GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 790,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GME. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 535.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15 and a beta of -0.13. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,280 shares in the company, valued at $677,880. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,560.14. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

