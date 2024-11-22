Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Genesco worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genesco alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.82 million, a PE ratio of -413.51 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genesco

About Genesco

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.