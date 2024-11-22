GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $5,056,040.64 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,062,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GitLab by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after buying an additional 132,548 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

