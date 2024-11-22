HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.76 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,184.32. This represents a 46.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

