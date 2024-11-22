Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells 108,332 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $18,443,523.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $178.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

