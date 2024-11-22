Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 913.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

