Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $38.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

