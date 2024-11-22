Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 193.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.