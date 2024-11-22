iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $90.34 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

