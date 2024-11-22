Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 399,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,665,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.60. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

