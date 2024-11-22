LMR Partners LLP Has $65,000 Holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,443 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 72,849 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 1,233.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

NYSE:GOTU opened at $2.61 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $676.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

(Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.