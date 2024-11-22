Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Trading Up 1.7 %

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.3687 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,426,000 after buying an additional 1,967,133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 798,759 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,642,000 after purchasing an additional 457,630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $15,891,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Logitech International by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 450,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,615,000 after purchasing an additional 164,307 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.