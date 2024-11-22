MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,236.80. The trade was a 24.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,897.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,046,676 shares in the company, valued at $786,370,213.80. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,268 shares of company stock worth $32,128,941. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

