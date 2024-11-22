MAI Capital Management Buys 2,970 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 62.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

