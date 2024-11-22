MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $131.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $155.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.50%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

