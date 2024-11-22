MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Fortinet by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

FTNT opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

