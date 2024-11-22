MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 157,259 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 118,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $519,048. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $59.25 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

