MAI Capital Management Purchases 243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

