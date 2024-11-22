MAI Capital Management Purchases 60 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $231.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average is $213.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.37 and a 12-month high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

