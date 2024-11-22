MAI Capital Management Sells 2,648 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 83.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 51.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $494.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.09 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

