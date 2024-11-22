MAI Capital Management Sells 3,960 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,954 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 140.7% during the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kenvue by 20.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 364,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

