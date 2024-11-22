MAI Capital Management Sells 722 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 91.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 62.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Shopify by 6.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

SHOP stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

