Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

MANH stock opened at $271.80 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.23 and a 12-month high of $307.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.88. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.