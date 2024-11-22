Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 352 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $92.93.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,681. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

