Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,323.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. The trade was a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,041. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DDOG opened at $143.92 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $145.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

