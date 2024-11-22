Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 48.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1,456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DoorDash by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,356,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,871 shares of company stock worth $73,516,353. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $173.65 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $178.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of -385.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

