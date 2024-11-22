Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after acquiring an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after buying an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.