Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Meta Platforms by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 223,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $108,296,000 after buying an additional 62,643 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 292,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $141,852,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $563.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.35, for a total value of $215,317.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,634.85. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total transaction of $4,117,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,884 shares in the company, valued at $274,643,622.24. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,843 shares of company stock valued at $92,083,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.