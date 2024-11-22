Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.49 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

